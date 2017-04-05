Staying weather alert and aware

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — There is no better time like the present to become more aware of weather preparations and safety. Here are some safety resources and information from The National Weather Service.

What many may or many not know is there is in face a difference between a watch and warning. A watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms. A watch is issued to alert the public that severe weather is possible during the next several hours. A warning is issued by the National Weather Service when a severe thunderstorm or tornado has been detected by radar or if one has been sighted. A warning requires quick action as there is an immediate danger to both life and property.

As South Carolina prepares for possible tornadoes as early as Wednesday afternoon and into the evening it is good to know more about tornado safety rules.

In Homes and Apartments- Take cover in the center portion of a house or apartment, on the lowest floor, preferably in a small interior room such as a closet or bathroom. Crouch down and cover your head with your hands. Try and cover yourself with blankets or some sort of thick padding to help protect against falling debris in case the roof or ceiling fails. Stay away from windows and do not open them. Open windows will allow damaging winds to enter the structure. .

In Schools, Hospitals and Shopping Centers- Move to pre-designated shelter areas if a Tornado Warning is issued or if threatening weather approaches. Interior hallways on the lowest floor that do not open to the outside are best. Stay out of auditoriums, lunch rooms, gyms or other structures with wide free-span roofs.

In Cars- Do not try and outrun a tornado. Take shelter in a sturdy structure if one is available; otherwise get into the nearest ditch or low lying area until the tornado passes. Overpasses do not provide adequate shelter from tornadoes and should be avoided.

In Mobile Homes- Get out. Mobile homes are particularly vulnerable to overturning during strong winds and should be evacuated when a tornado or Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued. Mobile homes, even if they are tied down, do not provide protection from tornadoes.

Outside Areas- Move inside a sturdy building if a Tornado Warning is issued or if threatening weather approaches. If this is not an option, lie flat and face down in a nearby ditch or culvert and cover your head with your hands. Make sure the ditch or culvert is not subject to flooding. …

After a tornado hits remember to keep your family or group together and wait for emergency personnel to arrive. Carefully render first aid to those who are injured, if possible. Stay away from downed power lines and puddles with wires in them. Watch your step and avoid broken glass, nails and other sharp objects. Avoid heavily damaged structures as they could collapse at any time. Do not smoke, use matches or lighters in case leaking natural gas pipes or fuel takes are nearby.

Remain calm and alert. Listen for information and instructions from emergency crews or local emergency officials.