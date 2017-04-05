SCE&G offers safety tips for customers in preparation for severe thunderstorms

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The timing couldn’t be more perfect. SCE&G has provided some very essential information that will help local residents take essential actions if and when dealing with possible power outages and other weather-related issues.

SCE&G offered these three simple tips when reporting power outages:

By text: Register for SCE&G’s text option online at www.sceg.com. Simply log in to your account and look for the “Activate Text Options” under the “Account Options” feature and then follow the instructions. Once you are registered, if you are experiencing an outage, simply text the word “OUT” to 467234 (gosceg).

By phone: 1-888-333-4465.

By mobile device: Report and check the status of your power outage online from your internet-ready mobile device or phone by visiting www.sceg.com/mobile and clicking on “Outages & Emergencies.”

“We’re carefully monitoring weather conditions in our service territory, and we’re prepared to respond to storm-related service interruptions,” said Bill Turner, SCE&G’s vice president of electric operations. “We also want to encourage our customers to be prepared in advance of the storm and stay safe.”

Stay away from downed power lines: Storms can cause tree limbs and entire trees to break and fall, sometimes taking power lines and even meter boxes down with them. Always assume any downed power line is live and stay away. To report a downed line, call 1-888-333-4465.

Learn more at SCE&G’s storm center: www.sceg.com/storm. The storm center includes additional important safety tips, as well as information about SCE&G’s process for restoring service to customers.

Stay informed: Keeping customers safe and up-to-date with timely information is a top priority for SCE&G. Follow SCE&G on Twitter at @scegnews or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scegnews for the latest storm-related information and safety tips.