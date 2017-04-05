Military fighter jet crashes near Joint Base Andrews

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — A D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet, assigned to the 113th Wing, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., crashed about 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5.

(1 of 3) A D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet, assigned to the 113th Wing, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., crashed about 9:15 a.m. today — Joint Base Andrews (@JBA_NAFW) April 5, 2017

According to military officials, the incident happened about six miles Southwest from Joint Base Andrews.

We’re told the aircraft was flying along with other military aircraft in a routine training mission in the greater Washington area.

Military Aircraft down in area of Temple Hills RD & Woodells Ct. 1 pilot reported to have parachuted out — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 5, 2017

Pilot ejected successfully from F-16, per military official. Await injury status. https://t.co/kOKzp1iUgA — HansNichols (@HansNichols) April 5, 2017

Kent Roberson was driving through a residential area nearby when the crash happened.

“…I just heard a loud boom, I guess…like how a large tree falls and shakes the ground,” he said. “That’s what it felt like and what I heard.”

Roberson told NBC Washington that he saw flames and smoke rising from the ground to his right.

The aircraft carried only one pilot. The pilot ejected close to National Harbor, NBC Pentagon correspondent Hans Nichols reported. The altitude of the jet when he ejected is unknown. We are told the pilot sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The plane went down near Temple Hills Road and Woodelves Way in Clinton, Maryland, Prince George’s County fire department spokesman Mark Brady said. Some roads are closed in the area.

Homes near the scene were being evacuated as a precaution due to the possibility of hazardous materials. Authorities are knocking on the doors of homes and are alerting residents.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.