News conference scheduled after Confederate group’s presence at Flowertown

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Summerville Town Council will soon be asked to take a public stand against a group that promoted Confederate history at the Flowertown Festival.

Louis Smith of the Community Resource Center tells News 2 a news conference will be held to request the Town Council of Summerville to condemn the actions of the Sons of Confederate Veterans that took place at the annual Flowertown Azalea Festival. We’re told during the festival, members of the organization handed out Confederate Flags only to white children.

The news conference is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 5 at 11 a.m. outside Summerville Town Hall.

Festival organizer Gary Luckridge tell the Post and Courier that organizers couldn’t stop the display, since it was on private property owned by John Couch Tax Service. Owner John Couch says the group has been at the festival for 20 years.

According to Smith, members were standing on the sidewalk and not private property.