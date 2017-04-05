MUSC, American Heart Association to celebrate National Walking Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — On Wednesday, April 5, hundreds of Charlestonians will lace up their sneakers and walk to commemorate the annual American Heart Association’s National Walking Day. It encourages the community to exercise for as little as 30 minutes a day to reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke, the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers.

MUSC’s Office of Health Promotion (OHP) is partnering with the American Heart Association to celebrate National Walking Day and kick off a month of healthy habits including daily exercise, eating “smart” and managing stress. Agenda for the day’s activities will be as follows:

10:45 a.m.: “Flight for Fitness” dedication, Clinical Science Building Stairwell located between elevators A & B.

12 p.m.: Gather at the horseshoe portico, near the Colbert Library for brief remarks by City of Charleston and MUSC dignitaries.

12:15 p.m.: Recognition and presentation of “Step it Up MUSC” Step Challenge Finale winners.

12:30 p.m.: Warm-up led by MUSC followed by group walk around the MUSC Medical Mile (from Ashley to Calhoun to Courtenay to Bee back to Ashley) with coworkers in support of a healthy and active lifestyle. Rain or Shine

A walk at Harborview Office Tower is also planned for that day with support from our new 20/20 Partner, The Charleston RiverDogs. Join a one mile walk through “The Joe” beginning at 12:15pm in the HOT Lobby.

With a simple gesture, you can make a big statement and a huge impact—wear your sneakers to work (and on air) for National Walking Day and use #GetWalkingLowcountry in all social media posts. Community members are also encouraged to exercise at Hanahan City Park, West Ashley Greenway, Park West Recreation Complex, or the Governor’s Park and use #PickYourPark.

Studies have suggested that moderate physical activity has many proven benefits for an individual’s overall health, such as lowering blood pressure, increasing HDL or “good” cholesterol and controlling weight. All these changes help to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. Be part of the movement and register for your free toolkit at www.heart.org/nationalwalkingday. For more information about walking and living a healthy lifestyle, visit: www.heart.org/physicalactivity.