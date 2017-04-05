McMaster threatens to veto bills raising gas tax, borrowing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster says he will veto bills that would increase the state’s gas tax and borrow money for a backlog of repairs at state-owned buildings.

McMaster made his position clear in a letter Tuesday to House Speaker Jay Lucas. The letter provided to The Associated Press represents McMaster’s first veto threats since becoming governor in January. He had previously said he opposed increasing any taxes but stopped short of saying he’d veto road-funding proposals raising the state’s 16-cents-per-gallon gas tax.

McMaster says he would veto the bond bill up for House debate this week because he thinks the state should borrow only for roadwork.

His stance is similar to Nikki Haley’s. She helped kill a bond bill for statewide maintenance in 2015 but signed bills borrowing for highway construction.