Man wanted by Charleston Police now in custody

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The man Charleston Police were searching for in connection with a domestic incident is now in police custody.
On Monday, April 4, Charleston Police asked the public for help in finding Melvin Devon Antonio Smalls III.
The 18-year-old was wanted in connection with a domestic incident that took place on Sunday, April 3 in West Ashley.
We are working to learn the details surrounding his capture from the Charleston Police Department.
