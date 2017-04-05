Man wanted by Charleston Police now in custody

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The man Charleston Police were searching for in connection with a domestic incident is now in police custody.

On Monday, April 4, Charleston Police asked the public for help in finding Melvin Devon Antonio Smalls III.

Anyone with information about Smalls can call 843 743 7200 & ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers @ 843 554 1111. pic.twitter.com/IaZyxIxvfh — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) April 4, 2017

The 18-year-old was wanted in connection with a domestic incident that took place on Sunday, April 3 in West Ashley.

We are working to learn the details surrounding his capture from the Charleston Police Department.

