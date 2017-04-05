Man wanted by Charleston Police now in custody

By Published:
Melvin Devon Antonio Smalls III, 18

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The man Charleston Police were searching for in connection with a domestic incident is now in police custody.

On Monday, April 4, Charleston Police asked the public for help in finding Melvin Devon Antonio Smalls III.

The 18-year-old was wanted in connection with a domestic incident that took place on Sunday, April 3 in West Ashley.

We are working to learn the details surrounding his capture from the Charleston Police Department.

