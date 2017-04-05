Lowcountry women featured in magazine honoring groundbreaking women

By Published: Updated:


Women of Fruit Magazine unveiled its special issue, the “Carolina’s Fifty Groundbreaking Women.”

U.S. Ambassador to the UN and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is on the cover.  The magazine features women from South and North Carolina, including several Lowcountry women from a variety of backgrounds and professions. Businesswoman and philanthropist Anita Zucker, Dr. Paula Orr, Coach Dawn Staley, and Senators Sandy Senn and Margie Bright Matthews, just to name a few.  News 2’s Octavia Mitchell is also featured in the magazine.

For more information about the magazine and featured stories, click here: WomenofFruitMag.com

