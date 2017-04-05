Ladson man with plans of joining Islamic State headed to federal court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ladson man charged with planning to join Islamic State is expected in federal court in downtown Charleston Wednesday.

Zakaryia Abdin was arrested Friday, March 31 at Charleston International Airport on FBI charges he wanted to join ISIS.

Authorities confirmed Abdin was arrested in York County in 2015. Officials said the 16-year-old schemed to rob a gun store and kill soldiers in revenge for American military action in the Middle East.

He was sentenced to prison until he turned 21 but, the juvenile parole board released him last summer.

Abdin is charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.