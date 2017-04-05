Ladson ISIS suspect pleads not guilty

Related Coverage Ladson man with plans of joining ISIS headed to federal court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — On Wednesday, Zakaryia Abdin was seen for his arraignment at the federal courthouse in Downtown Charleston, where News 2 was told he pleaded not guilty.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell shared this information and there are currently no other hearings scheduled.

You may recall, Zakaryia Abdin, 18, was arrested Friday, March 31 at Charleston International Airport on FBI charges stating he wanted to join ISIS.

Abdin is charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.