Closings, cancellations, delays due to severe weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Here is a look at the current school district schedule changes for Wednesday following forecasted severe weather:
|Charleston
|Normal Operations
|Berkeley
|Normal Operations
|Dorchester 2 & 4
|Normal Operations
|Colleton
|Normal Operations
|Georgetown
|Normal Operations
|Williamsburg
|Normal Operations
|Orangeburg 3, 4, & 5
|Normal Operations
|Clarendon 1, 2, & 3
|Normal Operations
Other School/Business Closings, Delays and Event Cancellations:
- OCAB Head Start Centers (Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale, and Bamberg Counties) — Dismiss at 11 a.m.