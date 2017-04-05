Closings, cancellations, delays due to severe weather

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Here is a look at the current school district schedule changes for Wednesday following forecasted severe weather:

Charleston Normal Operations
Berkeley Normal Operations
Dorchester 2 & 4 Normal Operations
Colleton Normal Operations
Georgetown Normal Operations
Williamsburg Normal Operations
Orangeburg 3, 4, & 5 Normal Operations
Clarendon 1, 2, & 3 Normal Operations

Other School/Business Closings, Delays and Event Cancellations:

  • OCAB Head Start Centers (Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale, and Bamberg Counties) — Dismiss at 11 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s