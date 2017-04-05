Closings, cancellations, delays due to severe weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Here is a look at the current school district schedule changes for Wednesday following forecasted severe weather:

Charleston Normal Operations Berkeley Normal Operations Dorchester 2 & 4 Normal Operations Colleton Normal Operations Georgetown Normal Operations Williamsburg Normal Operations Orangeburg 3, 4, & 5 Normal Operations Clarendon 1, 2, & 3 Normal Operations

Other School/Business Closings, Delays and Event Cancellations:

OCAB Head Start Centers (Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale, and Bamberg Counties) — Dismiss at 11 a.m.