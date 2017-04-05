Boyfriend sets woman on fire in Ladson

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was set on fire in Ladson.

Christopher Lee Holmes, 31, of Ladson, is charged with attempted Murder. He’s currently held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Authorities say on Tuesday, April 4, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Coveney Way following a report of a female being set on fire. Before deputies could arrive at the scene, officials say a bystander transported her to Trident Hospital.

The victim, who has been in a relationship with Holmes for approximately two years, told investigators that the 31-year-old poured lighter fluid on her and set her on fire after the two had a dispute. Investigators say witness accounts and physical evidence matched the victim’s statements.

The victim, who has extensive burns on her body, was transferred to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia for further treatment. She is expected to survive.

Meantime, a bond hearing for Holmes is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.