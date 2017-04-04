Russian subway bomber identified

By Published:
A woman lights a candle at an entrance to Sennaya subway station after an explosion in St.Petersburg subway in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 3, 2017. A bomb blast tore through a subway train in Russia's second-largest city Monday,leaving many daed and injured, as President Vladimir Putin was visiting St. Petersburg, authorities said. (AP Photo/Yevgeny Kurskov)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) – The intelligence agency in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan says the man behind Monday’s deadly bombing on the St. Petersburg subway is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.

A bomb blast tore through a subway train under Russia’s second-largest city on Monday, killing 11 people and wounding more than 40. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came while President Vladimir Putin was visiting the city, his hometown.

Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said in a statement on Tuesday that the man behind the bombing is a Kyrgyz-born Russian national. The intelligence agency said it is cooperating with Russian authorities to help the investigation.

It is unclear whether the attack was a suicide bombing or whether the bomber got away.

