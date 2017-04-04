National Career Fair 2017

CHARLESTON. S.C. (WCBD)– The National Career Fairs is hosting a hiring event, Wednesday, May 10. This event will allow job seekers the opportunity to meet hundreds of employers and provide the opportunity to speak with them face to face. There will also be interview opportunities with possible on the spot hiring at this event.

The National Career Fair will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Charleston Marriott at 170 Lockwood Blvd, Charleston, SC 29403.

Register today!

For more information call: 877-561-5627, contact@ncfairs.com or nationalcareerfairs.com