Men posing as county workers steal from elderly Greeleyville couple

WBTW Published:

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Williamsburg County investigators are working to learn more about two men accused of posing as county employees and stealing from an elderly couple.

On March 30, at 3 p.m., the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Burgess Road in reference to a burglary.

On arrival, deputies spoke with an elderly couple that told officials two males arrived at the home and told the victims they were assessing damages from Hurricane Matthew.  Investigators say one of the men went inside the home while the other man distracted the husband. The press release from officials says the 84-year-old woman’s pocketbook was stolen.

Deputies say the suspects were driving a pickup truck with green letters on the side.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the suspects.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381 ext: 4534.

