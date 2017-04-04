Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed after police say he charged at a Pendleton officer and refused commands to stop.

The shooting happened near Poplar Street and Woodland Circle just after 7:00pm.

According to Pendleton Police Chief Doyle Burdette, the officer was responding to a domestic incident when he encountered a man in the road. He says the man charged at the officer and refused commands to stop before the officer shot him at least once.

The Anderson County Coroner says the suspect, who was wearing only underwear, was combative and was Tased after witnesses say the officer told him to get down and he did not comply.

After being Tased, the coroner says the suspect got into the police car and the officer fired several shots. The police car then rolled backwards and hit a tree.

There may be body camera video of the shooting, according to the coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Chief Doyle Burdette says the officer is okay and has been placed on paid administrative leave.

SLED is investigating the shooting.