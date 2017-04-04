Krispy Kreme introduces 2 new doughnuts made with Ghirardelli chocolate

(WCBD) — Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Ghirardelli chocolate are teaming up for two new doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme’s new mint chocolate and sea salt caramel doughnuts are inspired by Ghirardelli’s popular chocolate squares and are made with Ghirardelli ingredients.

“Uniting premium chocolate enthusiasts and our beloved doughnut fans, these doughnuts offer an OMG-worthy reward any time of day – whether you’re celebrating life’s everyday moments or in search of a delightful afternoon indulgence,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

They are available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops. Go to www.krispykreme.com/ghirardelli to find a participating Krispy Kreme shop near you.