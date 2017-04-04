Four car accident on Ladson road

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Tuesday morning, South Carolina Highway Patrol tells News 2 of details into a major accident involving four cars on Ladson Road. Authorities tell us that one individual had to be removed from a vehicle and is being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is still on-going as to what exactly caused this crash. All vehicles involved were in fact heading toward Highway 78 on College Park Road.

Right now the road is closed with no word on when it will reopen.