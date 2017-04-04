Court sets schedule for travel ban appeal

Donald Trump
In this March 29, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a women's empowerment panel in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The Republican attempt to repeal Obamacare is dead. Well, maybe the timing just isn’t right yet. Hey, this will be easy! This is never-say-die Washington, where big legislative proposals that are in the casket one day suddenly show signs of a shallow pulse the next. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments next month in the Trump administration’s challenge to a ruling by a judge in Hawaii that blocked its revised travel ban.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday granted the administration’s request to expedite its appeal of U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson’s ruling. The appeals court scheduled oral arguments for May, though it did not specify a date.

Watson last month indefinitely blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order to suspend new visas for people in six Muslim-majority countries and halt the U.S. refugee program.

Watson said Hawaii has shown that the ban will harm the state’s universities and tourism industry as well as the imam of a Honolulu mosque. The White House believes Trump’s executive order is legal and necessary for national security.

