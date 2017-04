MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 36-year-old Charleston County man found dead on a South Carolina hiking trial died of a heart attack.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says Benjamin Seth Swetnam of Hollywood is believed to have died late Friday evening.

Swetnam’s body was found early Saturday morning along the East Fork Hiking Trail near the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Mountain Rest.

An autopsy was performed on Monday, and Addis says Swetnam had no fatal injuries.