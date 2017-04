ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) – Four subway station in St. Petersburg are now closed following a bomb threat, the day after a bomb killed 14 people and wounded dozens.

The Sennaya Square station in the city center was cordoned off on Tuesday, and commuters were told via a PA announcement that three more stations have also been closed down.

A bomb went off on a subway train under Russia’s second-largest city on Monday. A second device was found and deactivated.