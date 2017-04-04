2 years since Walter Scott shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Tuesday, April 4 marks two years since the shooting death of Walter Scott.

In 2015, Scott was shot and killed by then-North Charleston Police Officer Michael Slager following a traffic stop. Slager was fired and charged with murder following the fatal shooting.

Slager’s first trial ended in a hung jury. Prosecutors have said they would retry him, and that’s set for August. Meantime, the former North Charleston officer’s federal trial is set to begin in May where he’s charged with violating Walter Scott’s civil rights.

We’re told Scott’s relatives have no public events planned for the second anniversary.