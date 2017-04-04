1 dead after storm flips trailer in Whitmire

(WSPA) – Strong storms have left one person dead, toppled trees, and damaged several homes in the Upstate.

JC Matthews, age 65, has died in Whitmire, according to Union Co. Sheriff David Taylor.

His mobile home flipped was multiple times. The sheriff says it is weather related.

The coroner has been called and emergency crews are having a hard time getting to the scene because so many trees have been knocked down.

Taylor says they’ve called the National Weather Service to come out and confirm a tornado.

The National Weather Service reports a possible tornado touchdown in Laurens, SC.

Joey Avery with Laurens County EMD says they see possible evidence of a tornado touchdown on Lakeview near Highway 14, north of the city of Lawrence.

He says there are no injuries and there are trees down in the location.

Emergency management vehicles are in the area and he said they are helping homeowners as much as they are able.

He says they won’t be able to classify it as a tornado for certain until National Weather Service officials come up to the scene.

PICTURE of Storm Damage in the Upstate

The NWS says they will be surveying scenes in Laurens, Pickens and Union counties.

A church was also hit by lightning in Buffalo, SC.

