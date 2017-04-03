USC women’s national championship celebration to be held on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team will be honored at a celebration in the Colonial Life Arena after their big win over Mississippi State in the NCAA championship game.

The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, and doors will open at 3 p.m.

Coach Dawn Staley and her team, along with USC President Harris Pastides and Athletic Director Ray Tanner, will participate in the ceremony.

This is the team’s first national championship and the seventh in the school’s history.

The women beat Mississippi State in Dallas, Texas Sunday night.

The final score of the game was 67-55.

Undergraduate classes that begin after 3:10 p.m. on Monday will be canceled for the celebration.