Some undergrad classes at USC cancelled Monday following historic win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Following the historic win of the women’s basketball team at the University of South Carolina, some classes are cancelled for Monday afternoon.

According to a post on the University’s website, all undergraduate classes beginning after 3:10 p.m. on April 3 will be canceled. Graduate classes are at the discretion of the faculty member.

“The decision to cancel classes is always a difficult one to make. However, there are rare occasions when it is important to come together as a family and celebrate. This is one of those times,” the post written by Jeff Stensland said.

Students are encouraged to attend the Welcome Home at 4 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena. “Our women’s and men’s basketball teams have demonstrated to the world what it means to be champions and what it means to be Gamecocks.”

Normal class schedule will resume on Tuesday, April 5.

The Gamecocks beat Southeastern Conference rival Mississippi State 67-55 in the NCAA Tournament championship game on Sunday night.