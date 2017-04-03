The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office requesting help in locating suspect

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating Denzell Javon Carroll. Carroll’s DOB is 04-11-1991. He is 5’08” and 145 pounds. The suspect has a last known address of 136 Union Lane in St. Stephen, is wanted in connection with his pawning stolen property that was stolen from at Calvary Reformed Episcopal Church in St. Stephen on 02-13-2017. Carroll is also the primary suspect in this burglary and is wanted for questioning.

“It is really sad that someone would break into a house of worship in order to steal from them. Our houses of worship are the cornerstone of many communities around the county and it saddens me to think that someone would do such a thing. After an exhaustive search, our detectives found some of the stolen property from Calvary Reformed Episcopal Church in an area pawn shop and this led us to identify Denzell Carroll.

If someone from the community knows where Denzell Carroll is, please let us know,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

Any information on the whereabouts of Denzell Javon Carroll can be reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 719-4412 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.