Staley, triumphant Gamecocks returning to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is returning to Columbia following their national championship win.

The school says fans can greet head coach Dawn Staley and her team at 4 p.m. Monday at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

The Gamecocks beat Southeastern Conference rival Mississippi State 67-55 in the NCAA Tournament championship game on Sunday night

As has become customary after one of the state’s schools nets national championship win, a University of South Carolina flag is flying over the Statehouse dome, beneath the United States and South Carolina flags.

The tradition has previously taken place the day following a win. But after the Sunday night win, Gov. Henry McMaster, a South Carolina alum, tweeted “Let’s raise the flag on the Dome tonight!”