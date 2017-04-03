Mount Pleasant Councilman Jim Owens proposed motion to increase impact fee

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– Mount Pleasant Councilman Jim Owens proposed a motion to increase the impact fee to 50 percent of the maximum allowable effective immediately, and then it would change for a second phase in January, followed by a third and final new rate on July 1, 2018. This fee schedule means that by July 2018 the impact fee would be 80 percent the maximum allowable on development, substantially increasing current impact fees.

The measure passed by a vote of 5-4.

The fee hike would result in approximately $750,000 more to develop a new shopping center, and about $900 for breaking ground on single-family home, according to discussion of the development plan.

“We need to ensure both our residents and business community have a level playing field across the board,” said Owens. “I don’t want a financial burden across the board. I believe this is equitable.”

An impact fee is a one-time fee imposed by local government on a proposed new development project. They are intended to offset the cost of providing public services to the new development.

Since 1988, Mount Pleasant has had impact fees in place for fire protection, municipal facilities, transportation and, on residential projects, recreation. It is one of the only South Carolina municipalities that imposes the fees.

As part of their Capital Improvement Plan, Mount Pleasant Town Council commissioned a market study to establish new maximum allowable impact fees. The ordinance currently under consideration would replace the current structure with new fees pegged at the study’s maximum allowable for fire, municipal and transportation. Some on Council have publicly stated support for assessing the full maximum allowable rates.

The procedure for determining the maximum rate is defensible, according to Mount Pleasant Mayor Linda Page.

Still, Page acknowledged that following five council meetings on the subject, setting the final impact fee rate was a challenge.