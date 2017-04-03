Many Lowcountry farmers markets open this week

A few farmers markets are already open across Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties, but many of them are officially opening up this week. News 2 is taking a tour of a handful of Lowcountry farmers markets with a look at some of the products you can find.

Summerville

Rina’s Kitchen is one of the vendors that has been at the Summerville Farmers Market the longest. Rina’s Kitchen makes jelly, pickles, and pie filling and has been a staple of the Summerville Farmers Market for 25 years. Six jars of jelly was all it took to get on a roll.

Owner, Rina Palmer, says, “I was doing my jelly at home for my family and everything, and made six jars of strawberry jam which is very popular. I took it to the farmers market and one gentlemen bought all of them.”

To make sure it wasn’t beginner’s luck, Rina went back with twice as many jars.

She says, “I got all excited, the next Saturday I made another 12, and that went. And that’s how my business started.”

Now Rina’s Kitchen is producing 200-300 jars of jelly every day. Rina’s Kitchen is busy fulfilling orders for wholesale customers, online sales, and their Summerville store, so the only farmers market they attend now is the one where it all started. And at 80 years old, Rina isn’t slowing down.

She says, “I get up in the morning and I’m ready to come.”

To check out Rina’s Kitchen and all of the other vendors at the Summerville Farmers Market, you can head out on Saturdays starting April 8th from 8AM-1PM. It is located in the First Citizens Bank parking lot behind Town Hall at 200 South Main Street.