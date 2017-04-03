Girl missing from Charlotte home found safe in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — A suspected kidnapper in North Carolina has been arrested in the nation’s capital Sunday night after a brief chase near D.C.’s monuments and memorials.

Eleven-year-old Arieyana Forney was found with the suspect, 37-year-old Curtis Atkinson Jr., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news conference.

An Amber Alert had been issued for Arieyana in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a man and woman, her guardians, were found dead inside a home Sunday afternoon, according to NBC Charlotte.

Atkinson is suspected of killing the victims, his parents. Atkinson is the girl’s uncle, police said.

D.C. police flooded the area near the memorials after getting a call from someone who said they had been kidnapped, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Police found the suspect’s vehicle, a 2005 white Chevy Impala with North Carolina plates.

There was a short chase before the car crashed into another car on Independence Avenue SW near the Washington Memorial, police said.

Atkinson, a woman and the girl were inside the car.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. David Sledge said the girl has been taken to a hospital but appears to be OK.