FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A Fayetteville man has been charged in the shooting death of his father-in-law.

Police tell local media outlets 30-year-old David Adam Wildhagen was arrested Sunday shortly after the shooting at a home in Fayetteville.

Authorities say 54-year-old Mark Lewis died after being shot in the chest.

Wildhagen was jailed without bond Monday on charges of first-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.