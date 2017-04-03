Dorchester Co. rezoning for more residential property

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. – County officials are taking the steps toward building out some of the undeveloped parts of Dorchester County.

At the Dorchester County Council meeting on Monday, the zoning and planning board passed a request to allow a developer to rezone 23 acres from commercial to residential.

The land is near the intersection of Orangeburg Road and Mallard Road. After Monday’s decision, the land is zoned for 100 single-family unit houses.

Dorchester County Councilman Bill Hearn says the developers initially requested a 400-unit apartment complex and that the rezoning is a victory for Dorchester County.

“Its more preferable,” said Hearn, who referenced how the county is also working to improve the infrastructure. “The county is looking to capture some impact fee money to take care of that intersection which does need work,” added Hearn.

Dorchester County officials have already performed a traffic study for the intersection at Orangeburg and Mallard: they say it is negligible. However, a roundabout is possible, they say, for that particular intersection in the future.