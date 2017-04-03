Countdown to tax filing deadline: What you need to know

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — It’s already been a busy tax season for Jeanne Rivers, who works with H&R Block in North Charleston. As April 18, 2017, the deadline to file for your 2016 tax return, looms, Rivers says it will get even busier.

So, if you’re going to file your taxes in the next two weeks, it’s best to be prepared with the right documents.

Bring your Social Security number, Tax Identification Number, and photo ID.

Make sure you have your 2016 W-2 and 1099 (if applicable), plus the same documents from the past two years. Also, provide any other proof of income.

If you own your own business, Rivers says, “You should have a record of all your income that was received and all your expenses that you paid out.”

Proof of childcare expenses, including daycare costs or paid babysitting wages.

Proof of education expenses, including records of scholarships or student loan payments.

Other job expenses. For example, a teacher can claim extra money paid for supplies in the classroom.

Also, you can bring receipts for tools, relocation, or mileage expenses.

Bring any health insurance documentation you have. That may include a 1095-A document if you filed for insurance through the marketplace.

You would have a 1095-B or 1095-C if you had another form of insurance, perhaps through your employer or a private carrier.

For more information about what you need to file taxes, visit here.