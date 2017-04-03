Charleston County Hosts 18th Annual Earth Day Festival

Charleston County’s Environmental Management Department invites citizens to join in celebrating Earth Day during the 2017 Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 15. The free event will be held from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park on the former Naval Base in North Charleston.

The 18th Annual Earth Day Festival is a celebration of Charleston County’s environmental community. The festival provides hands-on educational opportunities for all ages and highlights the County’s environmental programs.

“Charleston County’s Annual Earth Day Festival is a great opportunity to increase environmental awareness in our community,” said Andrew Quigley, Charleston County Environmental Management’s Director. “We encourage residents to join us for this free, fun and family oriented event to learn how they can make a difference in our local community while at home, work and play.”

Charleston County’s Earth Day Festival attracts as many as 6,000 people each year. All participants are asked to commit to reducing waste at the event. Resource Recovery Centers will be strategically located throughout the park to collect recyclable materials and organic waste generated during the festival.

Charleston County’s Annual Earth Day Art Contest held again this year and students in grades kindergarten through twelfth grade submitted drawings for the theme: “Recycle Right.” The winning artwork will be displayed at the event and will be printed on the back of all festival T-shirts. New this year, the winning artwork will also be featured on the side of one of the County’s recycling trucks.

For more information on recycling or the 2017 Earth Day Festival, visit earthday.charlestoncounty.org or call (843) 720-7111.