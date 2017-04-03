Celebration Monday for NCAA National Champions

Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (April 2, 2017) – The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team will be honored at a celebration Monday at 4 pm in Colonial Life Arena.  Doors will open at 3 pm for the celebration honoring Coach Dawn Staley’s NCAA National Championship Team.

Coach Staley and members from the national championship Gamecocks as well as USC President Harris Pastides and Athletics Director Ray Tanner will take part in the ceremonies.

The Gamecock women’s basketball team captured its first national championship and the seventh in school history Sunday night, with a 67-55 win over Mississippi State in Dallas, Texas.

South Carolina reached the Final Four in both men’s and women’s basketball, marking just the 13th time in NCAA history and the third time in SEC record books that a program has accomplished that feat.

