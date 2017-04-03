April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Approximately 40,000 pinwheels will be planted in April throughout the state to raise awareness.They provide a strong visible presence of your community’s commitment to preventing child abuse. We encourage you to plant a pinwheel in front of your home or business as a way of honoring those who helped you or your children experience a childhood without abuse and neglect.

Pinwheels, which serve as the national symbol for the prevention of child abuse and neglect, signify the carefree spirit of happy, healthy childhoods. As the leader in the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign in South Carolina, Children’s Trust believes every child deserves a safe and nurturing environment.

As the home to Prevent Child Abuse South Carolina, the state chapter of Prevent Child Abuse America, Children’s Trust has grown the number of local affiliate organizations across the state to serve as Prevention Partners this year to more than 50.

By raising awareness and sharing information about the importance of preventing child abuse and neglect, Children’s Trust hopes to focus on the prevention strategies and resources that individuals and communities can use to protect children, strengthen families, and connect local service providers with decision makers and the general public.

Harnessing the collective power of community organizations, schools, local officials, law enforcement, businesses and families is essential to ensuring child safety. Many cases of child abuse and neglect are preventable when everybody is working together at both the state and local levels.

The best place to find key information for April is the Child Abuse Prevention Month page on the Children’s Trust website. There are details about our partnering organizations and their events and activities. Organizations across South Carolina will host pinwheel events that will serve as a call to action on behalf of our state’s children.

For more information, contact Michael Shirley, community prevention coordinator, at mshirley@scchildren.org or 803-744-4039.