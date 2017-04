CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working to control the scene of a wreck that caused downed power lines.

The area of Highway 17 South at Savage Road is blocked.

SCE&G reports about 337 people without power in that area as of 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The utility reports 200 homes should have restored power by 5:30 p.m., and the rest should be restored by 6:30 p.m.