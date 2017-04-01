Shadrack Kipchirchir wins Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — After a two-time win of Dominic Ondoro at the annual Cooper River Bridge Run, there is a new winner.

Shadrack Kipchirchir, 28, from Colorado Springs, came in first with an official time of 28:11.94. He represented the U.S. in the 2016 Olympics in the 10K and placed 2nd in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

James Senbeta wins Cooper River Bridge Run wheelchair race

The winner of the Cooper River Bridge Run wheelchair race has been announced. According to race organizers, James Senbeta of Illinois won with an official time of 25:15.49.

We will post more winner information as we get the information into our newsroom.

