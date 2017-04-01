James Senbeta wins Cooper River Bridge Run wheelchair race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The winner of the Cooper River Bridge Run wheelchair race has been announced.
According to race organizers, James Senbeta of Illinois won with an official time of 25:15.49.
We will post more winner information as we get the information into our newsroom.
