James Senbeta wins Cooper River Bridge Run wheelchair race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The winner of the Cooper River Bridge Run wheelchair race has been announced.

According to race organizers, James Senbeta of Illinois won with an official time of 25:15.49.

We will post more winner information as we get the information into our newsroom.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.

Send us your Bridge Run pictures for our gallery,

you may see yourself on TV!

<a href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/w19yt8jh12wtloy/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" target="_blank">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>

MORE ONLINE COVERAGE: