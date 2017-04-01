James Senbeta wins Cooper River Bridge Run wheelchair race

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The winner of the Cooper River Bridge Run wheelchair race has been announced.

According to race organizers, James Senbeta of Illinois won with an official time of 25:15.49.

We will post more winner information as we get the information into our newsroom.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.

Send us your Bridge Run pictures for our gallery,
you may see yourself on TV!


MORE ONLINE COVERAGE: 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s