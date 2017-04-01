Flowertown Festival runs all weekend in Summerville

The Flowertown Festival is in full swing along Main Street in Summerville. The festival has hundreds of vendors from food products, to civic organizations, to arts and crafts. More than 200,000 people are expected to visit Flowertown over the weekend. The event raises money for the Summerville YMCA. Vendors pay to set up a booth, and those funds go directly to scholarship programs at the YMCA, benefiting about 13,000 people in the community each year.

News 2’s Mayci McLeod caught up with one vendor, “Eileen’s English Toffee” for a taste of what you can find in Flowertown this year.

If you want to check out the festival, it runs Friday March 31 from 12pm-6pm, Saturday April 1 from 8am-6pm, and Sunday April 2 from 8am-4pm.