UPDATE: Officer gets 40 years in prison in child’s shooting death

By Published:
Derrick Stafford
FILE- In this March 13, 2017, file photo, Derrick Stafford, one of two deputies charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Mardis, a 6-year-old autistic boy, breaks for lunch at the Avoyelles Parish courthouse during jury selection for his trial in Marksville, La. Stafford’s trial is scheduled to begin Monday, March 20, in Marksville after a weeklong process of selecting 12 jurors and two alternates to hear the case. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

MARKSVILLE, La. (AP) – A Louisiana law enforcement officer has been sentenced to 40 years in prison a week after being convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy with autism.

Derrick Stafford was sentenced Friday, March 31.

Stafford was convicted in the November 2015 shooting that killed Jeremy Mardis and critically wounded his father after a 2-mile (3-kilometer) car chase in Marksville.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jeff Landry says Stafford was sentenced to 40 years for manslaughter and 15 years for attempted manslaughter. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

Video from a police officer’s body camera shows the boy’s father, Christopher Few, had his hands raised inside his vehicle while Stafford and a second deputy city marshal collectively fired 18 shots at the vehicle.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s