UPDATE: Governor: Interstate repair will be long process

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s governor says the federal government is offering help that will let the state, city and private contractors “immediately” assess the damage and begin repairs after a section of Interstate 85 collapsed amid a massive fire.

Deal’s statement said officials with the Federal Highway Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation joined state officials for a briefing on Friday morning.

The governor warned that the repair will be a long process. Deal said beams for a new bridge will have to be manufactured, tested, transported and individually installed.

He says public safety is the primary concern and asks for patience and understanding.