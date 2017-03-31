Petition: Move Melania Trump to White House, or she can foot security bill

Hundreds of thousands of people want the first lady to live in the White House.

A petition has been started on change.org calling for Melania Trump to stay in the White House or pay for the costs of living in New York City. It’ll be delivered to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren if at least 150,000 people sign.

“The U.S. taxpayer is paying an exorbitant amount of money to protect the First Lady in Trump Tower, located in New York City,” the petition reads. “As to help relieve the national debt, this expense yields no positive results for the nation and should be cut from being funded.”

Mrs. Trump is currently staying at Trump Tower in Manhattan along with her and President Trump’s ten-year-old son.

She has said she would like to stay there at least through Barron’s school year.

New York’s Police Commissioner says it would cost the NYPD as much as $146,000/day to protect them. The costs spike whenever the President is in town.

U.S. taxpayers would be left to reimburse the expenses.