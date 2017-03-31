Nativity School receives the News 2 Cool School award



News 2 presents Nativity School with our Cool School award.

Nativity School on James Island is our Cool School of the week. All week we’ve told you about all the cool things taking place at Nativity School.

Nativity School is a Catholic school that opened nearly 60 years ago on a James Island. The school’s ASPIRE program helps promote inclusion of all students.

Nativity has a new nature trail and obstacle course built by a company in New Hampshire. The arched climber is the only one here in the US. The first one was built for a school in Dubai.

Congratulations Nativity School!

