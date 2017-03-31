Mom leaves sleeping kid alone in Walmart say Anderson Police

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A young child was left sleeping in a shopping cart in the game center of the Liberty Highway Walmart, according to Anderson Police. They say it happened around 7:25 a.m. Thursday morning.

An employee said they noticed the child and tried to call the parent over the intercom as well walking around the store asking people if the child belong to them. They didn’t find anyone. Police asked them to pull up the surveillance video and contacted DSS.

As they waited on DSS, the officers saw a woman staring at them. The woman then saw the officers walking towards her and she started acting like she was going to walk away, according to the officer. The officer caught up with Ashley Spivey, 29, and she confirmed she was the mom, according to the report. She said she left her kid with her boyfriend and said she didn’t know where he went.

The officer says they called the boyfriend and had him come to the store. The boyfriend said he didn’t know what was going on and that he was at work, according to the report.

The officer said they could tell he just came from work because of his uniform and was dirty from working on cars. The boyfriend said Spivey was acting really weird and said she took some muscle relaxers and that might be why she was being abnormal, according to the report.

Officers say the mom’s story kept changing and not making much sense. DSS came to the store and they looked at the video. The report says the video showed the mom enter Walmart with the child in the shopping cart. It shows the boyfriend was not with her. She dropped the child off in the game center and started walking around, according to police.

She then left the store about 30 minutes later on the opposite side of the store where the child was left. The report says she ended up back in the store and walked out again 30 minutes after that. She only came back to check on the child once after she dropped the child off, according to police.

DSS placed the child in the temporary custody of the boyfriend’s mother. Ashley Spivey was placed under arrest for Unlawful Neglect of a Child, according to the report.