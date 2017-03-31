Man wanted for assault in Five Points in Columbia arrested

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – A man wanted for assault in the Five Points area of Columbia is under arrest after investigators say he choked the victim unconscious and broke his jaw.

Daniel H. Wells, 29, turned himself into Columbia Police early Friday morning after the department charged him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Columbia Police say the incident was caught on video by surveillance cameras.

Investigators say the incident happened on March 19 in the 800 block of Harden Street. Wells is accused of grabbing a man in a choke hold which rendered the victim unconscious.

Police say he then threw the victim to the ground, which resulted in a broken jaw and several broken teeth.

It happened outside The Pour House according to WLTX-TV. The station reports the victim has been released from the hospital, but is still receiving medical treatment.