Ladson teen arrested for trying to join ISIS

Zakaryia Abdin, 18, of Ladson, South Carolina, appeared in federal court this morning in Charleston, South Carolina, following his arrest by the FBI last night. Abdin was arrested for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization. The charge is based on Abdin’s alleged attempt to travel overseas to join the terrorist organization. Special Agents of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) took Abdin into custody at the Charleston International Airport before he boarded an outbound flight.

United States Attorney Beth Drake for the District of South Carolina and Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security Mary B. McCord made the announcement.

Charges are merely allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This investigation is being handled by the FBI-JTTF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell of the District of South Carolina and Trial Attorney Jennifer Burke of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.