James Island Shooting: injuries non-life threatening

Charleston County, S.C.– On March 31, 2017, shortly after 1:00 p.m., Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1100 block of Lemon Tree Lane on James Island to investigate a report of a shooting.

According to preliminary reports, a group of black males were standing on Lemon Tree Lane when some type of altercation occurred between them.

As a result, gunshots were exchanged between the males and three victims were shot. The three victims were shot in the leg and transported to the Medical University of South Carolina with non-life threatening injuries. The motive for the shooting is unknown.