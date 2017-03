A choking hazard has prompted the recall of more than 14,000 John Deere infant caps.

The button on the top of the cap can detach, posing a choking hazard to small children. No injuries have been reported.

The caps were sold at Tractor Supply Company and Ranch Stores Nationwide from January through March of this year.

Consumers can contact the distributor, Sock and Accessory Brands Global, for a full refund, including shipping cost.