Grandparents weekly burger date photos goes viral

(WSPA) — A married couple from California found the perfect recipe for a long lasting marriage.

Fred and Patricia Burry have been married for 53 years but it’s their weekly tradition that has the couple going viral.

Last week, the couple’s 18-year-old granddaughter tweeted pictures of the two at In-N-Out Burger saying, “Every time my grandparents go to In-N-Out together, my grandma takes a pic of my grandpa and texts it to me. I hope to be like them one day.”

The tweet has been shared over 3,000 times on twitter.